Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.135-$2.177 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.56 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MCHP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 5,242,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after acquiring an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $23,692,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 229,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

