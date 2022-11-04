MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $764.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. Equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.