Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 1.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 52,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 109,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. Analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.