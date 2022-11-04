Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 1.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 52,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 109,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.34.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. Analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.