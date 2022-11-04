Millennium Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $129,782.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.32001054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012499 BTC.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

