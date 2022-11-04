Mina Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Mina has a total market cap of $527.20 million and approximately $68.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 729,565,040 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 728,725,279.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.76938308 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $67,823,171.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

