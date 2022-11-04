Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 348851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

MAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

