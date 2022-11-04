Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAIGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 348851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minera Alamos

(Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.