Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $7.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

