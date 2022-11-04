Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 22008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of Mission Ready Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

