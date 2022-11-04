Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 22008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Mission Ready Solutions
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile
Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.
Further Reading
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.