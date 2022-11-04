Mixin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,943.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $187.16 or 0.00884337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $112.12 million and $27,943.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.18 or 0.31845602 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012437 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Buying and Selling Mixin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.