Mizuho Boosts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $41.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:AGR opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

