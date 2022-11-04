Mizuho Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.63 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

