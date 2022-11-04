Mizuho Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ball Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

