MOBLAND (SYNR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $248,291.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.32001054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012499 BTC.

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

