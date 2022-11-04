Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $308,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $2,731,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 209.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

