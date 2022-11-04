Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Moderna were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,048 shares of company stock worth $79,186,502. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

