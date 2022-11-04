Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $90.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $127.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

