Monero Price Tops $149.77 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $64.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $149.77 or 0.00737476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,307.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00306130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00123444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00583092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00233804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00250505 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,196,042 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

