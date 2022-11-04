Monero (XMR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.56 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $152.86 or 0.00736334 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $69.56 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,758.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00319036 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022726 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00121972 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.70 or 0.00586250 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00230843 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00253202 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,196,218 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
