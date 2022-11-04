Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $254.48. 12,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,904. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,642,000 after buying an additional 106,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

