Moonbeam Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.65 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $215.19 million and $12.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,582,656 coins and its circulating supply is 429,958,560 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

