Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.93 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $11.27 or 0.00053519 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $63.93 million and $5.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,534,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,669,991 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

