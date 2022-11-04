Morgan Stanley Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $620.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $549.00 to $620.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $552.39.

NYSE:HUM opened at $563.00 on Monday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after buying an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

