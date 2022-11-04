Morgan Stanley Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $56.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.