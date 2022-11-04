Morgan Stanley Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $56.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
