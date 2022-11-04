Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $66.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,394. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 302.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

