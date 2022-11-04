Morgan Stanley Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $34.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,649. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -367.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $97,288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

