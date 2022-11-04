Morgan Stanley Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $5.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,623. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. Analysts expect that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in WW International by 308.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

