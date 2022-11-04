Morgan Stanley Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $40.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:PBF opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

