Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MORF. SVB Leerink began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.14.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.49. Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4,483.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Morphic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

