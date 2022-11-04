Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.16). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Mortice Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Mortice

(Get Rating)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.