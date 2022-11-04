Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MSI traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.18. 919,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.12. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

