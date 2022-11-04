Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.18. 919,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,610. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.33.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $23,632,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

