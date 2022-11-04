MQS Management LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

