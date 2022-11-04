MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

