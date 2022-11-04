MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $173,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

