MQS Management LLC Grows Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Yelp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth $391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth $665,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Yelp by 376.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Yelp by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Yelp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

