MQS Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

