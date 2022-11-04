MQS Management LLC Has $505,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WNS by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in WNS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

WNS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

