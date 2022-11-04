MQS Management LLC Invests $406,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCE by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in BCE by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

