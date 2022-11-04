MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

