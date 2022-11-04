MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

