MQS Management LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

