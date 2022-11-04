M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,197 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 83,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 68,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

