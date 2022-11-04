M&T Bank Corp Acquires 61,191 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $4,100,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ETN opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

