M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

