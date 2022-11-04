M&T Bank Corp Has $15.43 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 4.6 %

WST opened at $209.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.