M&T Bank Corp Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $710,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Altria Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.