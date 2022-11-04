M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

