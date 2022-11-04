M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.33% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 242.8% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 188.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

