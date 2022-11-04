M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

