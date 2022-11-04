M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,947 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0 %

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

IFF opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.